TWIN FALLS — Donald “Buck” Bowman, 88 of Twin Falls, passed away Mar. 8, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Graveside services will be Wed., March 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. To leave online condolences and a full obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.