TWIN FALLS — Donald “Buck” Bowman, 88 of Twin Falls, passed away Mar. 8, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Graveside services will be Wed., March 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. To leave online condolences and a full obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.