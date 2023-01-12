TWIN FALLS — Don Leslie Fouts, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away on January 8, 2023, in Twin Falls. He was born November 2, 1941, in Harveyville, Kansas, a son of Leslie F. and Elma Young Fouts.

Funeral Services will be Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. There will be a viewing prior to the service from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery in Filer, Idaho

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the NWTF/National Wild Turkey Federation Twin Falls Chapter to: NWTF, memo: In Honor of Don Fouts, c/o John Howard, 3186 Highland Dr., Twin Falls, ID 83301. For credit card transactions call: (208) 861-3296 or donate to a charity of your choosing.