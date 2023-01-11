 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don Fouts

TWIN FALLS — Don Fouts, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away January 8, 2023. Friends may call for viewing on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 at the Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at the Filer Cemetery at 2:00 PM.

