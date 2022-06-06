 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dolores Jones

TWIN FALLS — Dolores Jones, age 86, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on May 22, 2022, following a brief illness.

Dolores was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 23, 1936 to Otto and Ida Fischer.

A funeral service will be held June 17, 2022 at 2pm at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

