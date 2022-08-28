 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dixie (Gardner) Dixon

BURLEY — Dixie (Gardner) Dixon was born March 4, 1931, in Provo, Utah, to Bert and Edna Gardner. She passed away in Burley, Idaho, at the age of 91, on August 24, 2022.

Dixon, Bret (Ginger) Dixon, and Jill (Mark) Wareham.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, with a viewing to begin one hour prior, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 North Tiger Drive, Jerome, Idaho. Graveside will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dixie's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

