GOODYEAR, Ariz. — DeWitt Anton Moss passed away, April 22, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 East Ave. A., Jerome.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on DeWitt's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
