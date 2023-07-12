JEROME — Dennis “Denny” Wayne Stauffer, 75, of Jerome, passed away July 6, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Jerome High School Auditorium, 104 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome. Burial will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Denny’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.