Dennis Ray Cogswell
TWIN FALLS — Dennis Ray Cogswell, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away May 16, 2022 at Serenity Care Center in Twin Falls. Family will receive guests at a viewing on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held following the visitation at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.