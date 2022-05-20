 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis Ray Cogswell

TWIN FALLS — Dennis Ray Cogswell, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away May 16, 2022 at Serenity Care Center in Twin Falls. Family will receive guests at a viewing on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held following the visitation at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

