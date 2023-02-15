A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday, February 17, 2023 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Farnsworth Mortuary, with graveside service to follow at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Delainie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.