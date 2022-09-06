A memorial service for DeEtta Jain Wilcox, who passed away on May 14, 2022, will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 8th Street, Rupert, Idaho, at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will immediately follow at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian, Rupert, Idaho. A reception with light refreshments will then be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, beginning at approximately 3:00 p.m., for all who wish to attend. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at http://www.tlcrupert.com.