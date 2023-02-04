TWIN FALLS—Debra Kay Coggins, 52, of Twin Falls, passed away February 2, 2023, at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences and for a complete obituary, please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.