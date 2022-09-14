 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deanna Kay Berks

KIMBERLY — Deanna Kay Berks, 55, of Kimberly, passed away on September 10, 2022. Friends may call for a visitation on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Graveside services will be held at the Oakley Cemetery on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

