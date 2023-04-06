KIMBERLY—Darrell Lynn Hannaman, 56, of Kimberly, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Lighthouse Christian Church, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Please visit his tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.