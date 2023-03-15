TWIN FALLS — David Uriah Slinger, 48, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home March 10, 2023. Memorial services will be held March 17, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.