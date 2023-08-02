RICHFIELD — David John Newey, 80, of Richfield, passed away July 30, 2023 at his home.
A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2023 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Richfield Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Grave dedication will conclude at Richfield Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on David’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
