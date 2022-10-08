TWIN FALLS — David Harold Lancaster, age 91, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away surrounded by family on October 4, 2022, of natural causes.
Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID, October 13, 2022. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with services at 2:00 PM. Graveside services immediately following at the Filer Cemetery.
All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on David’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
