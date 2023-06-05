CAREY — Dave Lee Hansing, 93, of Carey, died June 2, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Memories and condolences may be shared on Dave's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.