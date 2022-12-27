BUHL—Darrell George Henson, 83, of Buhl, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at a Twin Falls Care Facility. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 30, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Avenue North, Buhl, Idaho 83316. Graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Darrell’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
