HAZELTON — Darline Rogers, 89 of Hazelton passed away on Sunday July 24, 2022 at her home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Hazelton Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

