BUHL — Darlene Stults, 80, of Buhl died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at a local hospital. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May, 20, 2022 at Calvary Assembly of God, 110 Fruitland Ave, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Darlene's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.