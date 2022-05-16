 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darlene Stults

BUHL — Darlene Stults, 80, of Buhl died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at a local hospital. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May, 20, 2022 at Calvary Assembly of God, 110 Fruitland Ave, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Darlene's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

