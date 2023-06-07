HAGERMAN—Darin DeWayne Ills, 57, of Hagerman passed away on June 3, 2023, at his residence. Graveside Services will be Monday, June 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Hagerman Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Hagerman, ID 83332. To leave online condolences and a full obituary go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.