Daniel J. Reeves

TWIN FALLS — Daniel Jay Reeves, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away October 11, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on October 19, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 PM at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. Services are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.