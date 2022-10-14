Daniel J. Reeves

TWIN FALLS — Daniel Jay Reeves, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away October 11, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on October 19, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 PM at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. Services are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.