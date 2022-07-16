 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dana Covington

Dana Covington

Dana Covington, 62 passed away June 10, 2022. A memorial service in her honor will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N. Twin Falls, ID 83301.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.

