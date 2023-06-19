TWIN FALLS — Dale B. Atkinson, 96 years old, of Twin Falls, passed away on April 19, 2023, at a local care center in Twin Falls. A Celebration of the Life will be held, on June 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1741 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.