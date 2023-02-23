FILER — Dagmar Knight, 65, of Filer passed away on February 18, 2023, in her home. A visitation will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls, ID, on February 24, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.