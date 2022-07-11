CASTLEFORD — Cynthia Pauline “Polly” Parker, 96, of Castleford, passed away, July 8, 2022 at a local care facility. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Deep Creek Ward, 1001 Fair Street, Buhl, with a viewing starting one hour prior. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Pauline’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.