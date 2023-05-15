JEROME — Cynthia Irene (Barton) Rost, "Cyndi" or "Tiny," passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Yuma, Arizona.
A funeral service will be held at The First Christian Church, at 334 W. 4th Avenue, in Gooding, Idaho, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 am, with a dinner immediately following at the Gooding County Fairgrounds Office, at 201 Lucy Lane.
Inurnment will take place in a private family ceremony at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
