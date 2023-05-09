JEROME — Curtis Eason, 88, of Jerome, passed away Saturday, May 5, 2023. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 12, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Bible Missionary Church, 435 Monroe St., Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. To leave online condolences and to read the obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.