BUHL — It is with great sadness that the family of Cordia “Pauline” Cantrell, of Buhl, announces her passing from Dementia at a local assisted living facility on April 1, 2023.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023, with a viewing beginning at 12:00 p.m., at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. Graveside service will conclude at West End Cemetery, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Pauline’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.