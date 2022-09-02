LAS VEGAS — Colleen Mary (Nield) Rimer, 54, of Las Vegas formerly of Buhl, Idaho, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 with her family by her side.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022 at West End Cemetery, 1547 East 4150 North, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Colleen's memorial webpage at www.farmerfunerachapel.com.