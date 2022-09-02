 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colleen Mary (Nield) Rimer

  • 0

LAS VEGAS — Colleen Mary (Nield) Rimer, 54, of Las Vegas formerly of Buhl, Idaho, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 with her family by her side.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022 at West End Cemetery, 1547 East 4150 North, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Colleen's memorial webpage at www.farmerfunerachapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News