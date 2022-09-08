 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TWIN FALLS - Iris Claudene Perry, of Twin Falls passed away August 25, 2022 in Buhl.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 AM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

