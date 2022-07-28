BURLEY — Christine A. Ward, 74 year old Burley resident, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her home in Burley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Burial will follow in the View Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the Morrison Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral on Thursday.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.