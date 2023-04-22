TWIN FALLS — Cheryl L. Mildon, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home Thursday, April 20. 2023. Graveside services will be Friday, April 28, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. To leave online condolences and to read the obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.