Charlotte Schorzman

HYDE PARK — Charlotte Schorzman, 90, of Hyde Park, UT, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 after a very short struggle with lung cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the LDS Church in Malta, ID. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Services will conclude with burial at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, Idaho under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

