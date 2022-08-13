TWIN FALLS — Charles “West” Stone, 100, WWII Veteran, passed away July 11, 2022. A Celebration of West’s Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 315 Shoup Ave. W, Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on West’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.