 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles 'West' Stone

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Charles “West” Stone, 100, WWII Veteran, passed away July 11, 2022. A Celebration of West’s Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 315 Shoup Ave. W, Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on West’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News