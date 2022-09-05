Catherine Mary Lang
TWIN FALLS - Catherine Mary Lang, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away August 24, 2022 at her home in Twin Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E, in Twin Falls. Inurnment will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. For full obituary and to leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
