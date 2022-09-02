 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catherine Mary Lang

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Catherine Mary Lang, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away August 24, 2022 at her home in Twin Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E, in Twin Falls. Inurnment will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. For full obituary and to leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News