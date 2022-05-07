 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carol S. Ash

HAGERMAN - Carol S. Ash, 77, of Hagerman, died Monday, January 31, 2022 at her home. A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the American Legion Hall, 281 North St. West, Hagerman, 83332. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Carol's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

