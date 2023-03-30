TWIN FALLS — Carol Lyn (Zuck) Nielsen, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away March 29, 2023, at a local hospital in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Friends may visit with the family Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. To leave condolences and to view the obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
