Carol K. Pelley

MARCOPIA, Ariz. — Carolyn Kae Pelly, 76, of Maricopa, Arizona, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Sept. 9, 2022, in Maricopa. Friends may visit with the family Thurs., Sept. 22, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 am at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences go to www.magicvallyfuneralhome.com.