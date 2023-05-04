TWIN FALLS — Carol Jean Clark, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023. A memorial service will be held Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10:00 am at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. To leave online condolences and to read the obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.