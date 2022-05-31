JEROME — Carl Gene Yager, 48, of Jerome, passed away May 18, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Life Church of the Magic Valley, 425 Nez Perce Ave. Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will conclude at the Glenns Rest Cemetery in Glenns Ferry, Idaho. Memorials and condolences may be shared with the family on Carl’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.