 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Candice Lynn Pinell

  • 0

EDEN — Candice Lynn Pinell, 60, of Eden, ID, passed away at her home on Jan. 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held in June 2023. For further information please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'We get no sleep': Daily life in Ukraine's Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News