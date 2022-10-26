TWIN FALLS — Byron E. Snyder of Twin Falls, ID, passed away October 15, 2022 at Grace Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls, at age 93 of Congestive Heart Disease.
Memorial Services will be Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery.
