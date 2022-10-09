Butch Brady
RUPERT - Butch Brady, 77, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with an additional viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.