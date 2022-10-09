RUPERT - Butch Brady, 77, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with an additional viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service.