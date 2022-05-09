FILER — Brianne Marie Hine, age 32, of Filer, Idaho, passed away at home on May 4, 2022.
Service will be held a Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho, on May 16th, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Following the service, there will be a dinner held to honor her life where friends and family can come together to share memories of Brianne.
