BUHL — Brendan Koehn, 20, of Buhl, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Brendan’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.