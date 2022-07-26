 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brendan Koehn

BUHL — Brendan Koehn, 20, of Buhl, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Brendan’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

