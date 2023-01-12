TWIN FALLS — Brenda Jo (Whitehead) Alderman, 41, of Twin Falls, passed away Jan. 10, 2023 at a local hospital in Twin Falls.
Funeral Services will be Tues, Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. There will a viewing prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
