COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Brandy Rae Tree, 49, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away Dec. 6, 2022. Funeral services will be Wed., Mar 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. To leave online condolences and a full obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.