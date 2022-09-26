 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brandi Renee Eisner

TWIN FALLS — Brandi Renee Eisner, 50, of Twin Falls, passed away September 22, 2022 at a local hospital in Twin Falls. Private family services will be held at a later date. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

